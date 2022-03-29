iHeartRadio
Quebec zoo owner says new bill banning new animal captivity goes too far

image.jpg

A bill put forward by a Saskatchewan senator that would phase out captive breeding of great apes, elephants and other animals is being welcomed by Quebec zoos, but some say the proposed legislation "goes too far."

Sen. Marty Klyne's Bill S-241, also known as the Jane Goodall Act, would make it illegal to have these animals in captivity.

While the owner of the Granby Zoo welcomed the bill, the owner of Parc Safari, south of Montreal, says large zoos like his help with conservation efforts.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News' Rob Lurie

 

