Quebecer Catherine Raiche named first female NFL VP of football operations

Quebec's Catherine Raiche was named the Philadelphia Eagles' vice-president of football operations on Thursday, becoming the first woman to hold such a senior position in the NFL.

The 32-year-old Montreal native previously spent two years as the team's coordinator of football operations and player personnel.

In her new role, Raiche will be involved in all areas of the team's operations, including professional and college scouting, contract management, player and personnel development and football research.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Raiche spent five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes, where she served as assistant general manager. She also worked with the Toronto Argonauts.

"We are extremely happy for Catherine, but we would be lying if we said we were surprised," said the Alouettes organization in an email. "Right from the start, Catherine showed that she was organized, motivated and that she was going to shine. We are confident that she will continue on the road to success. We are proud of this great Quebecer and former Alouette. Bon succès Catherine!"

Raiche holds a Bachelor of law degree from the University of Sherbrooke; she practiced corporate law for three years before joining the Alouettes in 2015.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News.