Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest

A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.

A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.

Quebec provincial police confirmed today that Grenon's arrest is the first since the force's cold case squad was beefed up in 2018.

The provincial police force announced that year that it was increasing its cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of murders and suspected murders dating back to the 1960s, but as of this summer they had yet to solve a single one.

Crown prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard says Grenon, of Granby, Que., east of Montreal, was also charged with the attempted murder and sexual assault of another woman who was violently assaulted and left for dead in Quebec City in 2000.

Bernard says Grenon will remain detained until his case returns to court next month.





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.