Quebecers 40 and up can now rebook their second COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Quebecers aged 40 and up can now officially rebook their second dose appointments in order to get their shots sooner.

But, if you’re looking to get your second shot, you may want to get a move on.

While June 17 has long been the designated date for that age group, the gates actually opened the evening before, on Wednesday.

Those still under that age bracket will be able to rebook their second dose in the coming days:

June 18: 35 years old and over

June 21: 30 years old and over

June 22: 25 years old and over

June 23: 18 years old and over

While Quebec’s vaccine stockpile exceeds 7.6 million doses, a recent Pfizer shipment delay means no additional appointments can be made during the first two weeks of July.

Appointments that have already been made or brought forward for those weeks will still be honoured, according to a recent news release from public health.

Anyone else who plans to move up their appointment for a second dose of Pfizer will be offered time slots later this summer, in late July or August.

VACCINES AND HOTDOGS

Meanwhile, Quebec’s public health ministry seems to have upped their efforts to encourage the public to get vaccinated in recent days.

During Wednesday’s Montreal Canadiens playoff game, Health Minister Christian Dubé made an appearance at the Bell Centre downtown wearing a Cole Caulfield jersey.

As the Habs crushed the Vegas Golden Knights abroad, the home stadium was transformed into a walk-in vaccination clinic, where people could get a shot without an appointment. On Friday, vaccine recievers will be able to get a hotdog with their shot.

No drink, though.

«UN VACCIN, UN HOT DOG», annonce @cdube_sante

Avant le match du Canadien au Centre Bell, vendredi. Pour motiver les jeunes réticents. #vaccination #noovoinfo pic.twitter.com/0Z8i1Gtc5O

Habs winger Cole Caulfield also threw his hat in the ring in an attempt to encourage more Quebecers to get a jab.

"My teammates and I have gotten our COVID vaccines, and want to ensure everyone in Quebec gets theirs, too, especially all you guys who are my age," said Caufield in a statement posted to social media.

"As a little incentive, I'm giving away 22 jerseys and 22 pairs of tickets to fans who show proof of vaccination."

So far, 78 per cent of eligible Quebecers (those aged 12 and up) have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just 15 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

-- With files from The Canadian Press