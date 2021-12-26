Quebecers aged 60 and up can now register for COVID-19 booster shots

Quebecers aged 60 and up can now make their appointments for a third COVID-19 booster shot.

To be eligible, patients must have received their second dose of vaccine at least three months prior.

Appointments can be made on the Clic Santé website.

Getting a booster is not mandatory, but it is strongly encouraged by public health.

Data suggests that a third dose increases protection against new variants, such as the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading across the province.

Those eligible for a third jab are currently people aged 60 and up, healthcare workers and caregivers, immunocompromised people, those with certain health conditions and pregnant women.

The booster is also available to Quebecers who received two doses of AstraZeneca of Covishield.

Quebec reported 7,874 new cases Sunday, with 58,287 active coronavirus infections across the province.