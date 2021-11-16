Quebecers aged 80 and up can now book 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Quebecers aged 80 and up can now book their COVID-19 booster shot.

As of Tuesday, elderly members of the community can go on the Clic-Santé website and select "COVID-19 Vaccine - 3rd dose" on the platform.

Appointments will subsequently open for:

75 and over: Nov. 18

70 and over: Nov. 23

People with two doses of AstraZeneca or Covishield: Nov. 25

The Quebec government is recommending this additional dose of an mRNA vaccine for people on dialysis, as well as certain people with a weakened immune system, including those:

receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy;

taking medication that affects their immune system;

living with HIV who have a CD4 cell count lower than 500 / mm3 or who are not on treatment.

The additional dose must be received four weeks or more after the second dose.

It is also recommended for:

residents in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs);

People living in private seniors’ residences (RPA);

Those living with a high number of vulnerable older adults, such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities;

people age 80 and over living in the community.

People aged 70 to 79 living in the community may also receive a booster dose if they wish.

The additional dose must be received six months or more after the second dose.

The hope is to provide better protection to vulnerable communities, especially with the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"An additional dose is recommended for these individuals based on available immune response data and developments in the epidemiological situation," the government notes. "Studies show that these people have a higher risk of complications associated with COVID-19. They might also have less protection after two doses."

The additional dose is necessary -- even if the person has already had COVID-19, health officials stress.

Mobile clinics will be deployed to CHSLDs, RI-RTFs and RPAs so family members do not have to make arrangements.

"Even though these individuals have adequate protection from two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, they are very likely to develop complications if they contract COVID-19," the government notes. "A slight increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed among these individuals."