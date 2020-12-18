Quebecers are buying more and more SUVs, but the Honda Civic remains top bought ride

Each year, autoTRADER.ca lists the most popular vehicles in the province. In 2020, sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales and all-terrain vehicles increased in Quebec. The Honda Civic, however, managed to climb to number one in the list of most popular vehicles for a fourth consecutive year.

Car ads site spokesperson Charles Chamberland talked about Quebecers having a "love affair" with their favourite sedan.

Chamberland said that the Civic's "practical and easy to drive platform" explains consumers' mindset when considering buying a car.

Moreover, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the economy does not seem to have dampened the interest of Quebecers in luxury cars.

The BMW 3 Series ranked third this year, compared to its seventh-place position in 2019. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Porsche 911 were also top-ten picks, in fourth and seventh respectively.

Finally, even if Audi is not at the top of the list, the brand remains one of the most searched on autoTRADER.ca this year.

Despite growing concern about climate change among the population, the sale of trucks - a category that includes minivans, SUVs and pickup trucks - is doing quite well judging by the Ford F-150 truck's second-place position. The Toyota RAV4 (sixth), Honda CR-V (eighth), Jeep Wrangler (ninth) and Jeep Grand Cherokee (10th) are all among the top ten vehicles in the province.

Small consolation for the environment, the popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles has climbed 19 per cent each year.

National School of Public Administration postdoctoral researcher Fanny Tremblay-Racicot studies in the field of urban transport and said that "cars with high energy consumption are growing, so this is only a small part of the resolution, but it does not solve the problem."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.