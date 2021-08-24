Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch

MONTREAL -- Some Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.

The VaxiCode app will be ready to be downloaded by more than five million Quebecers in the Apple App Store at 8 a.m. The app will roll out to Android users in the Google Play store later this week.



The app is still being tested at local businesses throughout Quebec, but Health Minister Christian Dubé made it clear: "We are now ready to start September 1."

Quebec’s health minister said the vaccines are a “passport for freedom” and is a tool designed to prevent locking businesses down as cases and hospitalizations rise in the middle of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We can no longer let unvaccinated people fill up our hospitals, so we must protect the health of the population,” said Dubé at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We must protect our health-care staff but we must also protect our economy.”

Quebec was the first province to announce the vaccine passport, which will be used for access to non-essential services, including indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, live events, theatres and some stores. Dubé also said it will apply to "physical activities with frequent or prolonged contact," such as team sports.

Residents who do not wish to use the smartphone app can have their proof of vaccination mailed to them or they can print it out on their own.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.