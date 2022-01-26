Quebecers can now declare if they test positive on a COVID-19 rapid test

Quebecers who suspect they may have COVID-19 and take a rapid test can now declare their positive or negative status, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Anyone who wants to submit their test can go onto the government's website, enter their identification information and the result of their rapid test.

The Health Ministry states the purpose of the self-declaration platform is mostly for statistical purposes to better fight the spread of the virus by having a clearer picture of how many people in the province truly have COVID-19.

"This will give us a more realistic overall picture, which will help public health adjust health measures according to the actual epidemiological situation," said Dubé. "I encourage citizens to monitor their symptoms and report their results after a rapid test, whether positive or negative."

This comes as officials ask that PCR testing be reserved for people in high-risk groups, such as health care workers or vulnerable populations.

As a result, public health notes the actual number of new infections is probably much higher as people with mild symptoms are asked to simply stay home and self-isolate.

According to officials, the self-declaration platform was tested for potential bugs or hacks by the department of cybersecurity.

People who don't have health insurance cards can also declare the results of their tests.