Quebecers can remove winter tires Wednesday, but CAA-Quebec suggests waiting

Starting Wednesday, Quebec drivers will be allowed to replace their winter tires with summer or all-season tires.

Winter tires are mandatory in Quebec from Dec. 1 to March 15, inclusively.

Nevertheless, authorities are suggesting that motorists be patient -- when the outside temperature is seven degrees Celsius or less, summer and all-season tires offer less grip on the road than winter tires.

In addition, more snow could be expected to fall in the coming weeks.

CAA-Quebec notes that winter tires are made of a thermal rubber specially designed to keep its elasticity when the temperature drops.

However, this rubber disintegrates much more quickly under the effect of heat, increasing the risk of tire blowouts, so as temperatures rise, drivers should consider switching to summer or all-season tires.

Winter tires are also more resistant to road surfaces, which makes driving noisier and increases fuel consumption.

CAA-Quebec reports that a vehicle travelling at 100 kilometres per hour in the rain will require a braking distance of 93.8 metres if it has winter tires, compared to 74.3 metres if it has all-season tires.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.