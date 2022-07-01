iHeartRadio
Quebecers could see nickle-sized hail during Friday thunderstorms: weather advisory

Environment Canada is warning residents in south-central Quebec of potential high winds, hail, and heavy downpours Friday, July 1, 2022. (Image source, Pexels)

Environment Canada is advising severe thunderstorms could bring high winds, large hail, and heavy rain to several areas in south-central Quebec Friday. 

Weather warnings are in effect in the Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau areas. 

Residents there could see nickle-sized hail and strong gusting wind capable of damaging weak buildings and breaking branches. 

Warnings are issued "when imminent or occurring thunderstorms" are capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall. 

Several other areas are under severe thunderstorm watches, meaning conditions are favourable, but not as likely, to produce those weather events. 

Those regions include:

  • Beauce
  • Drummondville - Bois-Francs
  • Eastern Townships
  • La Tuque
  • Lac-Saint-Jean
  • Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
  • Mauricie
  • Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
  • The Québec City Area
  • Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe
  • Saguenay

Advisory statuses can change quickly. For the most up-to-date list of affected areas, check Environment Canada's website.

