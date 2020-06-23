iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebecers eager to travel again, but COVID-19 will change their habits: survey

ctv

MONTREAL -- Quebecers have a strong desire to start travelling again, but also want reassurance as far as risks associated to COVID-19 are concerned, a new survey has found. 

Carried out by the Léger firm last month, the survey specifies that if they could travel six months after travel restrictions were lifted, 66 per cent of Quebecers would be enthusiastic to do so for pleasure. 

The vice-president of travel for CAA-Quebec, Philippe Blain, thinks that when borders reopen and health protocols are implemented, travellers will regain confidence and a long journey to recovery for the tourism industry will begin. 

The survey also reveals that COVID-19 is changing the kinds of trips people are planning to take. 

When the pandemic ends, over 80 per cent of respondents say they would avoid busy destinations, even as far as six months after government warnings were lifted. Specifially, 73 per cent would choose destinations closer to home; 41 per cent would be adamant about health measures; 40 per cent would seek more security; and 27 per cent would opt for destinations closer to nature. 

A COVID-19 vaccine would give travellers the most confidence in the six months following the end of government orders. In this scenario, cars would be the mode of transportation favoured by 76 per cent of travellers, compared to 38 per cent who said they would prefer to travel by plane. 

The survey was conducted over a web panel among 1,000 participants representative of Quebec’s population between May 19 and May 23. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error