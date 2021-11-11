Quebecers honor Canadian veterans on Remembrance Day

Although the parades of years-past were off the table, Quebecers still came together to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Day.

In Montreal, a group assembled downtown at Place du Canada.

Kenneth Oulette of the Quebec Provincial Command said the gathering was especially refreshing given the difficulties of the past year.

"I'm very glad that we had this ceremony," he said. "Last year was a downer, this year I see a lot of old friends I served with."

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, gatherings were kept small this Remembrance Day, but far more occurred compared to last year.

Some attendees had served themselves, while others had family who fought and died in the line of duty.

"I like to come and respect the soldiers and my grandpa who fought in World War One. I want to come and feel everything," one attendee told CTV News.

In Quebec City, Premier Francois Legault took part in the annual remembrance day ceremony, placing a wreath at the cenotaph and speaking with some of the older veterans who gathered to remember.

And at Heroes Park in Beaconsfield, veterans and dignitaries paid their respects and invited students from four local elementary and high schools to take part.

It was an opportunity for them to live some of the history they've been studying in class -- by meeting the people who know it well.

The children gathered alongside Canadian veterans, who encouraged the younger generation to take up the traditions of Remembrance Day -- all to the tune of Flanders Fields, which was recited at the event.