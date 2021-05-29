Quebecers hoping to nab another $70 million Lotto Max draw on Tuesday

Quebecers will be hoping to keep their streak alive at nabbing record-level Lotto Max jackpots.

Tuesday's Lotto Max draw includes a $70 million jackpot and approximately 18 $1 million prizes to be drawn, for a total of approximately $88 million in prizes in one night.

Since the launch of this lottery, 37 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including two $70 million jackpots in the Feb. 25 and Oct.9, 2020 draws.

They were the largest jackpots ever won in Quebec.

Loto-Quebec did not report any winning tickets for the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot in Friday night's draw.

However, two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million were won from selections sold in the Prairies.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.