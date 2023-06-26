Quebecers Leylah Fernadez, Gabriel Diallo win in Monday tennis action

A pair of Montreal-area tennis players started off the week in convincing fashion in both men's and women's tennis with Leylah Annie Fernandez winning in Germany, while Gabriel Diallo won in England.

LEYLAH WINS IN HOMBURG

Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que. easily won her first match of the Bad Homburg Open 6-0, 6-1 against Germany's Lena Papadakis.

The 20-year-old southpaw from north of Montreal beat the German in just under an hour to take her first match of the WTA 250 tournament.

Fernandez will now take on nine-seed Anna Blinkova of Russa, who won in three sets against German Sabine Lisicki.

Ein grandioser Start für unsere Debütantin und Grand Slam-Finalistin @leylahfernandez! In einem rasanten Tempo besiegt sie Lena Papadakis 6-0, 6-1 in 54 Minuten. ⚡️



�� aufgenommen mit Leica SL2-S & Q3 pic.twitter.com/x0gMSDTnTi

DIALLO WINS FIRST WIMBLEDON QUALIFIER

Up-and-coming prospect out of Montreal Gabriel Diallo beat Turkey's Cem Ilkel 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the first qualifying round for Wimbledon.

Diallo is currently ranked 140th in the world and will face Italian Matteo Gigante on Wednesday.

The towering 6'4" right hander served 14 aces against Ilkel and is seeded 29th in the qualifying tournament. He needs three wins to book a spot at Wimbledon.

Diallo turned pro this year and has not played in a Grand Slam tournament to date.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard is also in the qualifying tournament.

With files from The Canadian Press.