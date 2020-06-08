Quebecers more generous when it comes to tipping Uber Eats drivers during pandemic

MONTREAL -- Five Quebec cities are among the Top 10 in Canada when it comes to tipping Uber Eats delivery drivers, according to data compiled by the company.

The Top 10 list of cities with the most generous tippers, according to Uber Eats:

Quebec City Victoria Sherbrooke Gatineau Montreal Edmonton Vancouver Calgary Trois-Rivieres Saskatoon

Uber Eats says the average tip on an Uber Eats order has jumped by more than 55 per cent since the week of March 9, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly impact many Canadian cities.



The company says that in addition to bigger tips, customers are expressing their appreciation for Uber Eats drivers working through the pandemic with other non-monetary gestures, such as handmade cards.

The data shows that tips around suppertime (between 5 and 6 p.m.) are the highest, around 33 per cent more than the daily average. Uber Eats says people who order Japanese, Thai, Italian and traditional pub food are the most generous, all tipping higher than the daily average.

Uber Eats also says that Canadians have over the past two months contributed more than $1 million directly to restaurants via the app, surpassing Uber Eats usual commission by paying a small flat fee per order; Uber Eats says it has matched that amount with a donation to the Canadian Hospitality Relief Fund, which helps out workers in the industry who are in financial need.



