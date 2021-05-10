iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebecers over the age of 30 can now book their COVID-19 vaccines

image.jpg

Once again, the age of eligibility for Quebecers to book their COVID-19 shots has come down a day early.

On Sunday, people aged 30-years-old and older were listed as eligibile for the vaccine on the Clic Sante website.

According to the schedule put forth by the Quebec government, people between 30 and 34 were to become eligible for the shot on Monday lowering the age a day early has become a regular occurence during the vaccination campaign.

All Quebecers over the age of 18 will be able to book their appointments as of May 14.

As of Sunday, 3,718,074 people in Quebec, or 41.9 per cent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error