Quebecers over the age of 30 can now book their COVID-19 vaccines

Once again, the age of eligibility for Quebecers to book their COVID-19 shots has come down a day early.

On Sunday, people aged 30-years-old and older were listed as eligibile for the vaccine on the Clic Sante website.

According to the schedule put forth by the Quebec government, people between 30 and 34 were to become eligible for the shot on Monday lowering the age a day early has become a regular occurence during the vaccination campaign.

All Quebecers over the age of 18 will be able to book their appointments as of May 14.

As of Sunday, 3,718,074 people in Quebec, or 41.9 per cent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose.