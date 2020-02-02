Quebecers ready to cheer on O-line doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in the Super Bowl

There is little doubt about which football team most Quebecers will be rooting for in Sunday's Super Bowl, as offensive lineman and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Florida to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Duvernay-Tardif's high school, College Saint Hilaire, posted a video on YouTube cheering their famous alum on with classes and teachers sending messages to pump up the guard.

People from Quebec and beyond have flooded social media with posts about the man who is the first doctor to play in the NFL, let alone a Super Bowl.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated with a doctor of medicine degree from McGill University in 2018, and will be tasked with guarding the NFL's most explosive and popular quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City drafted the 6'5", 321-pound offensive lineman in 2014, and he played university football for McGill.

Is there a doctor in the house? Yes, and he’s a pro football player. McGill grad, Kansas City Chief, and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was featured in the @latimes - link to full feature in our bio.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly on the Duvernay-Tardif bandwagon, and organizations like Hema Quebec are throwing their weight behind the lineman.