Quebecers should now wear a mask at all times in the workplace, public health institute recommends

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) now recommends that workers wear masks at all times in the workplace, as an "additional protection with the arrival of COVID-19 variants."

This recommendation is intended to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in offices and other indoor workplaces. According to the organization, it is also simpler to apply since masks would now be worn at all times rather than for specific tasks or situations.

Outbreaks are reported every week in various workplaces in Quebec, the INSPQ said in a statement released Tuesday, noting that the variants are "more transmissible and potentially more virulent."

The continuous wearing of masks is in addition to the other prevention measures in place in the workplace, "namely minimization of contact, physical distancing, various physical barriers, hand hygiene and adequate ventilation," said the INSPQ.

The organization specifies that data show that break periods and meals represent more significant transmission cases. With the arrival of the variants, the enhancement of measures during these more vulnerable moments appears necessary, according to the INSPQ.

The organization recommends workers rotate meal times, favour eating in individual offices when possible or that companies make more rooms available for workers.

Also, the choice of mask is important, ideally a medical mask or a mask certified by the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ).

For outdoor work, wearing a mask at all times is still recommended if interactions at less than two metres from co-workers can't be avoided.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.