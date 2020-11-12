Quebecers to get a look at the province's finances in economic update Thursday

The Legault government will be releasing its economic update for the province Thursday afternoon.

When Finance Minister Eric Girard last spoke about the province’s finances in June, he indicated Quebec’s deficit could hit $14.9 billion, and it would take at least five years to balance the books.

One of the major areas of funding expected to be announced is financial aid for small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The year 2021 will be difficult, both for the economy and for the health network," said Girard a few weeks ago in response to questions from the opposition.

It was also announced last week Quebec would be putting $100 million into mental health services, and Wednesday the province said it would table a bill to restart publicly-funded IVF, which comes $16-million annual price tag.



Girard has predicted Quebec's economy would only back to normal by 2022.



-- with files from The Canadian Press