Quebecers unimpressed with governments' action on climate change: survey

Quebecers are not greatly impressed when it comes to governments' action on the environment, according to a new poll.

The Leger poll, commissioned by the Pacte pour la transition, an organization that campaigns to change the economy and citizens' habits, showed more than two-thirds of respondents (68 per cent) believe that governments are not doing enough to fight climate change.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the climate crisis has often been relegated to the background in news and government actions, but remains a major public concern, the web survey showed.

No less than 85 per cent of those polled believe that the climate emergency is as important as it was two or three years ago, or even more important.

Four in five respondents (81 per cent) believe that the fight against climate change should be a priority for governments in post-pandemic recovery plans.

The web survey polled 1,002 Quebecers 18 and over between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 per cent.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.