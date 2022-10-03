Quebecers warned not to respond to fraudulent texts claiming to be from CAQ

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is warning Quebecers not to fall for fraudulent texts making the rounds on election day.

The text message, originally in French, claims to be from the CAQ.

"The last electoral fund for the provincial elections is available. You have until Monday, October 3, 2022," it reads, followed by a link.

The CAQ tweeted out a warning Monday morning, urging people not to click the link and disregard the message.

��Un message texte frauduleux circule présentement disant qu’un montant vous a été envoyé de notre part. Il s’agit d’une fraude.



Veuillez ne pas cliquer sur le lien‼ pic.twitter.com/F4Dcw5WKkl