Quebecers who got AstraZeneca vaccine eligible for 2nd dose after 8 weeks

Quebecers who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to walk into a clinic and get their second dose as early as next Saturday.

Quebec announced Thursday it is changing the interval between the two doses from 12 to eight weeks.

The decision was based on clarification by the Committee on immunization of Quebec (CIQ), explained Health Minister Christian Dubé.

People aged 45 and over who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose will get the same vaccine for their second dose.

Dubé notes the risk of developing a blood clot during the second dose is lower than the first, about one in 600,000.

However, if a person prefers to get an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, for their second dose, the scheduled appointment of 112 days after the first dose will be maintained.

The ministry warns people who receive two different vaccines are likely to experience more severe side effects in the days following the second dose.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2021.