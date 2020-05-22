"Questionable" conduct involving little girl: Montreal police seek suspect

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who may have been involved in a case of questionable conduct towards a 7-year-old girl last week.

It happened last Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m. The girl was playing outside her house on Joffre Street in Mercier-East when a family member saw a woman leading the child away by her hand. The family member shouted at the girl, telling her to come back - which she did. The suspect fled in a grey car heading south on Joffre and then west on Sherbrooke.

The suspect is French-speaking, about 25-years-old, with long, straight blonde hair, stands about 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds. She was wearing a beige long-sleeved top and black and orange leggings at the time.

The local police station, Station 48, has since stepped up patrols in the area especially near parks.