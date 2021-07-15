Raccoon in Montreal suburb rescued by workers after getting a can stuck on its head

A woman in the Montreal suburb of Dorval got more than she bargained for on her morning coffee run Wednesday morning.

At 5:45 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive, Isabella Bedford spotted a raccoon in the street with a can stuck on its head.

Bedford tried to get it off, but when she wasn't able to, she called public security to help and they were able to cut it off.

“He ran off, he scampered up the tree, he seemed to be very happy. He was very calm, he didn’t act out, he wasn’t aggressive at any point,” she said.

Bedford said she's happy the raccoon is okay – and it was a great way to start the day.