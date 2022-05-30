iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Racial profiling trial begins into power of Quebec police to make random car stops

Joseph-Christopher Luamba arrives for his court challenge Monday, May 30, 2022 in Montreal. Luamba is suing the government over alleged police racial profiling.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Black Montreal man and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are in court today challenging the power of Quebec police to make random traffic stops outside of drunk driving checkpoints.

Joseph-Christopher Luamba is suing the Canadian and Quebec governments after he was stopped by police four times in the 14 months after he got his driver's licence. None of those stops resulted in charges.

Opening arguments in the case began today in a Montreal courtroom.

Lawyers for Luamba and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which has intervener status in the case, argued that the power of police to randomly stop drivers is unconstitutional and enables racial profiling.

Bruce W. Johnston, lawyer for the civil rights group, told the judge the facts and the jurisprudence have changed since the Supreme Court of Canada upheld that police power in a 1990 decision.

Government lawyers argued that the power to stop motorists is necessary to ensure road safety and that it's up to governments to work with police to fight racial profiling.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error