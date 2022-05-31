iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Racial profiling trial continues in Montreal

Joseph-Christopher Luamba arrives with his mother, Gina Nkembi Nianda and father, Lupaka Djungu-Sungu, for his court challenge, Monday, May 30, 2022 in Montreal. Luamba is sueing the government over alleged police racial profiling. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A lawsuit continues Tuesday in Montreal by a man who claims he was repeatedly stopped by police while driving, for no apparent reason.

Joseph-Christopher Luamba told a Montreal court Monday that when he sees a police car while driving, he starts getting ready to pull over.

In the 18 months after he got his driver's licence in March 2018, Luamba says he was stopped by police around 10 times for no specific reason.

He says he was driving a car during about half the stops and was a passenger in another person's car during the others.

Those traffic stops are at the heart of a lawsuit he filed against the Canadian and Quebec governments.

Luamba believes he was racially profiled during the traffic stops, none of which resulted in a ticket.

He is seeking to have a common law rule allowing Canadian police to stop drivers for no reason to be declared unconstitutional.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error