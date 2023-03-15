iHeartRadio
Radio station 98.5 FM: Patrick Lagace will replace Paul Arcand in 2024


Paul Arcand at the Prix Gémeaux gala in Septembre 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal radio station 98.5 FM announced Wednesday morning that Patrick Lagacé, host of its late afternoon show, will take over from Paul Arcand at the helm of the morning show in just over a year.

Last summer, Paul Arcand announced he would leave his position in June 2024, when he will be 64 years old. He told his listeners that his job was demanding, and he wanted to do something else.

The station's general manager, Pierre Martineau, said in a press release that the DNA of the current program will be respected.

He said that Patrick Lagacé is a natural choice to replace Arcand, particularly because he is a trained journalist, rigorous and good communicator.

Programming director Julie-Christine Gagnon said Arcand's departure will represent a huge transition in the station's universe and that of its listeners, and that the next 15 months will be used to reflect on what to do next.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2023. 

