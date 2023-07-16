iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Rain and thunderstorm alert issued in Montreal and southern Quebec


image.jpg

After two days of sun in the Montreal region, the rain returned Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Mont-Tremblant, Sherbrooke, Quebec City and the Greater Montreal Area, saying rain and thunderstorms are set to dump 20 to 30 millimetres of rain on the regions.

"These amounts could locally reach 50 millimetres in thunderstorms," the warning said.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as pooling water can cause hydroplaning, and residents are advised to watch for flash flooding.

"People near streams should monitor rapidly rising water levels and be prepared to take refuge in a safer place," the warning reads.

Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be rainy, with the sun expected to come out on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching 27 degrees Celsius. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*