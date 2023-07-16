Rain and thunderstorm alert issued in Montreal and southern Quebec

After two days of sun in the Montreal region, the rain returned Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Mont-Tremblant, Sherbrooke, Quebec City and the Greater Montreal Area, saying rain and thunderstorms are set to dump 20 to 30 millimetres of rain on the regions.

"These amounts could locally reach 50 millimetres in thunderstorms," the warning said.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as pooling water can cause hydroplaning, and residents are advised to watch for flash flooding.

"People near streams should monitor rapidly rising water levels and be prepared to take refuge in a safer place," the warning reads.

Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be rainy, with the sun expected to come out on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching 27 degrees Celsius.