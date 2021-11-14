iHeartRadio
Rain forecast to change to snow overnight in Montreal, are your winter tires on?

A man walks along a street as light snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Do you have your winter tires on?

It's a question that drivers will want to answer in the affirmative within the near future, as snow is forecast for the Montreal region overnight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for rain Sunday night starting around 6 p.m. with temperatures around 4 degrees Celsius. That rain may change to wet snow around 3 a.m. on Monday with the mercury dropping to 1 C. 

The mucky wet mess should change to showers Monday around 10 a.m.

The deadline to install winter tires is Dec. 1.

