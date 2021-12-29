Rain, snow and 'very cold' temperatures possible in early 2022

The start of 2022 is forecast to begin with a cocktail of precipitation including snow and rain for some areas of Quebec, in addition to a marked drop in temperature, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The province could be affected starting Saturday afternoon by a low-pressure system forming over the southwestern United States.

The system will bring a heat surge on Jan. 1 with temperatures around 4 to 7 Celsius depending on the area in southern Quebec, which could result in rain.

"Not very large amounts. We could maybe have 15 to 20 mm. on the Eastern Townships side," says Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault.

The regions further north, such as Mauricie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Charlevoix and Côte-Nord, could possibly receive a large amount of snow, between 15 and 25 cm. with wind and blowing snow expected.

FREEZING RAIN COMING

After the system passes, winds will usher in "very cold" temperatures for a few days, but not similar to those currently experienced in Western Canada, said Legault.

Thie cold weather will start in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and then sweep across central, southern and eastern Quebec the day after New Year's Day.

"During this transition, there may be some freezing rain in southern Quebec. There will also be some snow, but, eventually, the cold weather will arrive and temperatures will plummet. They will remain cold at least until January 4, possibly until January 5," explained Legault.

He said the weather conditions are conducive to icy roads, and drivers should beware.

Environment Canada warned that the types and amounts of precipitation will depend on the trajectory of the low-pressure system, which remains uncertain at this time.

Most of New Brunswick will be affected by rain during the night of Jan. 1 to 2 and during the day. The province will also see a cold air influx on New Year's Day.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 29, 2021.