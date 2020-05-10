iHeartRadio
Rainbow lights will continue to shine from Samuel de Champlain Bridge in May

image.jpg

Infrastructure Canada announced that the Samuel de Champlain Bridge will continue to display rainbow lights every Sunday evening, from 9 to 10 p.m. during the month of May in support of Canadians during the pandemic.

"The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will turn on its rainbow lights again every Sunday night in May to show hope, solidarity, and gratitude to all health and essential service workers,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna. 

�� time! The Samuel De #ChamplainBridge will display its rainbow lights each Sunday in May from 9:00-10:00pm EDT, to show hope and gratitude to all #EssentialWorkers. https://t.co/rI80UumWHA
#cavabienaller��#WeWillGetThroughThis #StayHomeSaveLives #SamuelDeChamplainBridge pic.twitter.com/yXrapBmyw5

— Infrastructure Canada (@INFC_eng) May 8, 2020

Infrastructure Canada is reminding onlookers to respect public health directives, including avoiding gatherings.

The Samuel de Champlain Bridge first showed rainbow lights on March 29 to inspire hope in the time of COVID-19. 

Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has also been displaying rainbow colours throughout the crisis along with many buildings and structures throughout the city.

  

