iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Rainfall warning in effect for parts of Southern Quebec

Montreal saw a heavy downpour of rain on Thursday afternoon (Lillian Roy / CTV Montreal)

A rainfall warning is in effect across the Greater Montreal area, as well as other parts of southern Quebec, according to Environment Canada Thursday.

The agency warns rain, which may sometimes become heavy, is expected.

"The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," it notes.

Across southern and central Quebec, rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 millimetres are expected throughout the day, with some areas already receiving between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain Wednesday night.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada notes.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*