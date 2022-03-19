iHeartRadio
Rainy weekend: risk of showers for Montreal St. Paddy's Day parade

Pedestrians walk in the rain along Ste. Catherine street Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

St. Patrick’s Day paraders will see a healthy dose of rain this weekend, but temperatures will be relatively mild.

Five to 10 millimetres of nonstop rain are expected Saturday, with a high of 8 C and a low of 5 C.

On Sunday, the day of the parade, periods of rain are forecasted, with a high of 7 C.

It’s the first St. Patrick’s Day parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. This year’s edition will be slightly scaled down, with an estimated 500 participants in lieu of the usual 3,000 to 4,000 people.

But as The United Irish Societies of Montreal told CTV News, this round has “twice the excitement and enthusiasm.”

The parade will begin at 9:30 on March 20, on Ste-Catherine St. West.

With files from CTV’s Rachel Lau.  

