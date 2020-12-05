Randy Koneak found guilty of the first-degree murder of Chloe Labrie in Kuujjuaq, Quebec

The jury returned its verdict on Friday in the trial of Randy Koneak, the man accused of murdering Chloe Labrie on June 11, 2018 in Kuujjuaq, in Nord-du-Québec.

His lawyer, Jordan Trevick, confirmed the jury's guilty verdict on the two charges his client faced.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Randy Koneak, who was 20 years old at the time of Labrie's killing, was also found guilty of desecrating a corpse.

Given the automatic penalty associated with the crime, Quebec Superior Court Judge Guy de Blois immediately handed down a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Trevick added that a concurrent two-year sentence had been imposed for the count of contempt of a corpse.

Labrie was 28 years old when she died. The young woman, originally from Victoriaville, had been working for several years as a medical technologist in Kuujjuaq.

The trial took place in Kuujjuaq, but some witnesses were interviewed by videoconference.

Trevick said that he would have preferred another outcome for his client because of the heaviness of the sentence.

He declined to comment further.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.