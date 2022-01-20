Rapid tests to be offered to all high school students, Quebec says

All high school students in Quebec will have access to rapid tests as a preventive measure to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks, the province announced Thursday.

The high school students, however, will not be able to take them home like their younger counterparts in elementary schools. The tests will have to be administered in the school.

Students and staff who develop symptoms at school will be able to take a test and follow the required isolation measures depending on the results, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a news release. The release did not specify how many tests are being delivered to high schools.

Parents are being advised to keep their children at home if they show symptoms before leaving to go to school.

Quebec said a second shipment of 3.6 million take-home rapid tests are being delivered to preschool and elementary schools and that they should arrive by next week.