'Rats and the mice all over the place': Park Ex residents call for action amid trash overflow

It's a stinky situation in Montreal's Park Extension neighbourhood, where residents say the garbage problem has gotten out of control.

Roberto Reginato has lived in Parc Ex for over 50 years. He said large piles of garbage on the curb are a common sight.

"We've got recycling here, we've got paint products that look like they were used 20 years ago, we got clothes," said Reginato, gesturing to a heap of trash while taking CTV News on a tour of the neighbourhood. "I don't even want to get close to it."

Reginato believes the borough isn't moving fast enough to clear the trash piles.

"This what I wake up to in the morning, this is what I see every day," he lamented.

It's gotten worse since the borough changed garbage pickup to just one a week for buildings with under eight units in 2018, he explained.

These days, garbage is overflowing on and off public propery -- and residents say it's led to another issue.

"There's rats. I don't know how many there are, but there are rats," said Reginato.

Resident Connie Buccheri said the garbage attracts all kinds of pests.

"There's rodents, there's skunks, there's racoons, but especially the rats and the mice all over the place," she said. "Garbage brings in rodents. So you get rid of the garbage, you get rid of the rodents."

They want the borough to do more to clean up the streets by better-informing residents on waste management and more frequent garbage pickup.

"I feel Park Ex is being neglected," said Buccheri. "And that is unacceptable."

"They don't have their priorities straight, or they're just ignoring us."

But the borough says now is the time to cut down on waste altogether.

"It's not true that if there is a problem here, we're just going to [add] more collection [days] and forget that we are in a climate crisis, and that we have to divert from the landfill," said Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Mayor Laurence Lavigne Lalonde.

Lalonde said the borough has increased cleanup efforts and is boosting fines up to $4,000.

She also said information teams are going door-to-door to remind people to separate waste from recycling and compost.

"I really do think that people here in Park Extension, they can understand how it works like every other borough. They are people that live here, participate in community activities; they are as brilliant as in other places, so we just have to make sure that information gets to people."