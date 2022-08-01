iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Rats and the mice all over the place': Park Ex residents call for action amid trash overflow

image.jpg

It's a stinky situation in Montreal's Park Extension neighbourhood, where residents say the garbage problem has gotten out of control.

Roberto Reginato has lived in Parc Ex for over 50 years. He said large piles of garbage on the curb are a common sight.

"We've got recycling here, we've got paint products that look like they were used 20 years ago, we got clothes," said Reginato, gesturing to a heap of trash while taking CTV News on a tour of the neighbourhood. "I don't even want to get close to it."

Reginato believes the borough isn't moving fast enough to clear the trash piles.

"This what I wake up to in the morning, this is what I see every day," he lamented.

It's gotten worse since the borough changed garbage pickup to just one a week for buildings with under eight units in 2018, he explained.

These days, garbage is overflowing on and off public propery -- and residents say it's led to another issue.

"There's rats. I don't know how many there are, but there are rats," said Reginato.

Resident Connie Buccheri said the garbage attracts all kinds of pests.

"There's rodents, there's skunks, there's racoons, but especially the rats and the mice all over the place," she said. "Garbage brings in rodents. So you get rid of the garbage, you get rid of the rodents."

They want the borough to do more to clean up the streets by better-informing residents on waste management and more frequent garbage pickup.

"I feel Park Ex is being neglected," said Buccheri. "And that is unacceptable."

"They don't have their priorities straight, or they're just ignoring us."

But the borough says now is the time to cut down on waste altogether.

"It's not true that if there is a problem here, we're just going to [add] more collection [days] and forget that we are in a climate crisis, and that we have to divert from the landfill," said Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Mayor Laurence Lavigne Lalonde.

Lalonde said the borough has increased cleanup efforts and is boosting fines up to $4,000.

She also said information teams are going door-to-door to remind people to separate waste from recycling and compost.

"I really do think that people here in Park Extension, they can understand how it works like every other borough. They are people that live here, participate in community activities; they are as brilliant as in other places, so we just have to make sure that information gets to people."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*