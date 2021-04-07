iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

RCMP carries out raids, arrests two in alleged pharmaceutical ring in Longueuil

The Mounties raided six addresses in Longueuil (photo: CTV News Montreal / Billy Shields)

The RCMP carried out a series of raids to break up a fake pharmaceutical ring Wednesday morning on the South Shore of Montreal.

The Mounties raided six addresses in Longueuil.

The agency was targeting an organized crime outfit that was manufacturing counterfeit pharmaceuticals, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Melanie Capiello Stebenn.

Early in the morning, officers could be seen entering businesses in hazmat suits.

"That's a safety precaution for the officers," said Capiello Stebenn. "It was pharmaceutical products so therefore there could be a risk for the officers. We can't take any risks.

The Mounties have made two arrests as a result of the raids.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error