RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal

The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a "national security" operation.

The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

"It is our Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) that is conducting a search as part of a national security investigation," confirmed Sgt. Charles Poirier, an RCMP spokesperson, in an email to CTV News Thursday morning.

Poirier said there is no threat to public safety.

The operation is expected to continue "for several hours" on Thursday and a security perimeter has been established.

