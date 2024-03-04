RCMP seizes 2 million suspected meth tablets in raid on clandestine lab in Montreal

Authorities have seized more than two million suspected methamphetamine tablets and dismantled a clandestine lab in Montreal.

The RCMP raided the office of an electrical company Thursday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

A video of the intervention posted by the RCMP showed multiple figures in hazmat suits, charging through a building's door with guns drawn.

Police said the commercial space was likely used for synthetic drug production.

On Monday, the RCMP issued a news release about the results of the raid, saying "significant quantities of chemicals used in the production of illicit tablets, two pill presses and sophisticated equipment for large-scale production were also seized."

The RCMP said five people were arrested and have since been released pending further proceedings.

"They may later face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including production and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking," the news release stated.

Police are asking anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their community, including clandestine labs, drug purchasing or toxic waste dumping, to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-800-711-1800.