Re-zoning of forested area reject following war of words between West Island borough, Mayor Plante

MONTREAL -- A piece of West Island green space appears to be safe, after the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough council voted against a zoning change on Monday evening.

The vote was to determine the future of a lot of land that a developer hoped to use as the site of a long-term care facility.

Borough mayor Jim Beis said last week that while he welcomed a new facility, he did not want to see it built on the plot of land.

The mayor had called on the City of Montreal to purchase the land, but city officials had rejected that idea, saying the borough had the power to protect the land without incurring such a high cost.

Following the vote, Bais took a shot at Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, saying she had "politicized" the issue unnecessarily.

"I am shocked that an administration cannot pick up a phone to speak to any elected body anywhere on the island to discuss this or any other file," he said. "Instead, they choose to go on social media and assume and judge the governance of what we do here in Pierrefonds-Roxboro."

Plante had tweeted on Feb. 7 that the possibility of a forested area being destroyed made her upset.