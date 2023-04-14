Ready for a laugh? Montreal's Just for Laughs festival to the rescue with top comics

It's safe to say most in the city could use a good laugh these days as angry, icy skies give way to the promise of lighter, brighter days -- and some summer smiles.

Just For Laughs Montreal (JFL) is primed to deliver, the festival's president Bruce Hills said, promising a "great roster of star power" in a press release issued on Thursday that announced a first slate of comedians booked to appear.

Among the dozens of names, the festival is strong out of the gate with the well-established Ali Wong, described by JFL as "a comedian, writer, actress, and director known for her comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong."

The 2023 edition of the festival runs from July 14 to July 29. Shows will be spread out among a variety of venues around Montreal.

As usual, there will be traditional-style stand-up comedy performances, galas and club shows, but also panels with celebrities, live comedy podcast recordings and TV tapings at this, the festival's 41st edition.

Here are just some of the other names on JFL's roster so far:

Russell Peters

Jack Whitehall

Jonathan Van Ness

Donnell Rawlings

Sheng Wang

Tom Papa

Judy Gold

Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamo

The full slate of entertainers can be found on JFL's website.