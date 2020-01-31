Ready for winter: STM testing of new electric buses complete; Monk line will be fully electric

The STM's new long-range electric buses have passed the test and will hit Montreal's wintery roads and the Monk line will become the first bus route to be entirely serviced by electric buses.

The STM recieved the first of its fleet of e-buses that began their 5,000-kilometre trial period on the streets in November. They were then sent for a closed course series of trials to test the buses in winter conditions.

"On a specially prepared slippery or snowy road, the bus's braking system, stability control and traction were pushed to the limits with controlled skids, accelerations and hard braking," the STM said in a statement.

They had already been tested on the Monk line, from Angrignon Park to downtown, but always in conjunction with diesel and hybrid buses. In the coming weeks, the line will be fully serviced by the electric buses, the STM said Friday.

With the tests' completion, the STM will continue the gradual commissioning of the remaining 29 buses by June.