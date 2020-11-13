iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Recall involving fondues

Recall (iHeart radio)

Au P'tit Marché Traiteur Inc. is recalling Amour & Tradition brand fondues from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Amour & Tradition

Artisan's Fondue

350 g

8 31546 40100 2

All codes where wheat is not declared on the label

Amour & Tradition

Kaiser Cheese Fondue

350 g

7 71615 10700 1

All codes where wheat is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

 

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/13/c7591.html

GeographyCodeQuebec

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error