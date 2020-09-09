Recall issued for breads, pastries and soups from Montreal bakery and pastry shop
Quebec food safety officials are warning the public not to eat certain products sold at a Montreal bakery and pastry shop.
Breads, soups and pastries sold by Boulangerie-patisserie L’Artisan Quebec at 4780 Papineau Ave. are being recalled. Officials say the products were not safely prepared and packaged.
The items were for sale until Sept. 8 only at that particular establishment. They were sold refrigerated or at room temperature and packaged in a cardboard bag or box. The products do not have a label.
The bakery and pastry shop is voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure. Anyone who has these breads, soups or pastries is advised not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
Although the affected products do not show signs of spoilage or suspicious odour, eating them may pose a health risk – though there are no cases of illness reported in connection with this recall so far.
