Recall issued for breads, pastries and soups from Montreal bakery and pastry shop

image: MAPAQ

Quebec food safety officials are warning the public not to eat certain products sold at a Montreal bakery and pastry shop.

Breads, soups and pastries sold by Boulangerie-patisserie L’Artisan Quebec at 4780 Papineau Ave. are being recalled. Officials say the products were not safely prepared and packaged.

The items were for sale until Sept. 8 only at that particular establishment. They were sold refrigerated or at room temperature and packaged in a cardboard bag or box. The products do not have a label.

The bakery and pastry shop is voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure. Anyone who has these breads, soups or pastries is advised not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

Although the affected products do not show signs of spoilage or suspicious odour, eating them may pose a health risk – though there are no cases of illness reported in connection with this recall so far.

