Recall issued for breads, pastries and soups from Montreal bakery and pastry shop
By Amy Luft, Supervising Producer, Digital Content CTV News Montreal
Quebec food safety officials are warning the public not to eat certain products sold at a Montreal bakery and pastry shop.
Breads, soups and pastries sold by Boulangerie-patisserie L’Artisan Quebec at 4780 Papineau Ave. are being recalled. Officials say the products were not safely prepared and packaged.
The items were for sale until Sept. 8 only at that particular establishment. They were sold refrigerated or at room temperature and packaged in a cardboard bag or box. The products do not have a label.
The bakery and pastry shop is voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure. Anyone who has these breads, soups or pastries is advised not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
Although the affected products do not show signs of spoilage or suspicious odour, eating them may pose a health risk – though there are no cases of illness reported in connection with this recall so far.
