Recall issued for food products at Montreal butcher shop

Products sold at a Montreal butcher shop are part of a recall issued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Consumers are being advised not to consume certain chilled and frozen products from a Montreal butcher shop because they weren’t safely packaged and possibly made someone sick.

A notice issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food warns people to avoid ready-to-eat meals sold until April 27 at Boucherie Francaise at 7670 Edouard St.

The notice also said to avoid raw meat products prepared in store because "they have been altered so as to make them unfit for human consumption." The products may also have been labelled "Boucherie Francaise."

The ministry said there has been one reported illness that could be associated with the products mentioned in the recall.

People who bought them should throw them out or return them to the store.

