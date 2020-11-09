iHeartRadio
Recall issued for garlic, nuts, peanuts from Victoria Ave. grocery

recall nuts MAPAQ

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal 

The Quebec government has issued a warning for several products sold at Alimentation Exotique de Montreal.

The notice, which was made in collaboration with Montreal's Food Inspection Division and the store itself, relates to store packaged fresh garlic and peanuts and various other nuts that are packed in grocery stores.

The warning is due to the food products having not been prepared and package “in such a way as to ensure their safety.”

The grocery store has issued a voluntary recall on the products in question.

The products were offered for sale up until Nov. 9 at Alimentation Exotique de Montreal, which is located at 6695 Victoria Ave.  

