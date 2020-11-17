iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Recall issued for Jamaican patties that may contain pieces of metal

A recall was issued on Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 for Jamaican patties sold by the company Lloydie's. (Photo: Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food)

A recall has been issued for Jamaican-style pastries that were sold in the Montreal area as they may contain pieces of metal.

The recall was voluntarily issued by the Lloydie's eatery in coordination with the Quebec government and Montreal's Food Inspection Division.

The production in question are labelled “Jamaican-Style Puff Pastry – Vegetables” in the 780 g format. The pastries were on sale until Nov. 17 and were sold at several establishments in Quebec.

Anyone in possession of the product is asked to throw it away or return it to the establishment where they bought it.

No cases of injury or illness have been reported in connection to the pastries.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error