Recall issued for products from Sherbrooke West bakery

Quebec's food inspection agency is warning Montrealers not to eat pastry and bakery products from a Montreal store due to their not having been prepared and packaged properly.

On Tuesday, Boulangerie Gandom voluntarily recalled products sold at at a store located at 5808 Sherbrooke West.

The products in question were presented in a glass counter and packaged by store employees at the request of customers. They were sold until March 2.

MAPAQ said that while the affected products do not show any signs of spoilage, their consumption may present a health risk. No cases of illness connected to the products have yet been identified.

Anyone who purchased a product matching that description is advised not to consume it and to either return it to the store or throw it away.